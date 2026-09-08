Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? Quota activist on indefinite hunger strike, seeking reservation for Marathas

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil is once again making headlines as his indefinite hunger strike enters its 11th day. On Monday, Jarange Patil called for a large gathering in Jalna, Maharashtra, on 12 September, warning of a statewide shutdown if protesters face police action.

Addressing the media at the protest site in Antarwali Sarti village, he alleged that state ministers were "colluding" to mislead the Maratha community and claimed that authorities had made plans to prevent protesters from reaching Mumbai at several points, PTI reported.

"Do not come to Antarwali now, but on 12 September, not a single Maratha should stay behind," Jarange Patil said, urging people from across major districts, including Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Mumbai, to assemble in full strength on Saturday.

Also Read | Jarange ends Azad Maidan stir, urges trust for Maratha Quota

Additionally, he has urged supporters not to crowd the protest site during his ongoing indefinite hunger strike, and appealed to them not to retaliate if they faced harassment by the police while travelling to Antarwali Sarti on Saturday.

"We will not cause any trouble to the police even if they trouble the protesters. But if the blood of even one protester is shed, Maharashtra should shut down within 10 minutes," he warned.

Jarange Patil continues fast, slams Chhagan Bhujbal Last week, Jarange Patil refused to end his indefinite hunger strike until his demands regarding the allotment of Kunbi caste certificates were fulfilled. The Maratha quota activist, who has undertaken several fasts seeking reservation for the community, slammed senior OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been opposing granting reservation to the Marathas under the Other Backward Class quota.

"I thought age would bring wisdom, but even in old age, there has been no change in his stand," Jarange Patil said, adding that “the Maratha community will also move away from the Mahayuti".

"Is Chhagan Bhujbal the only person whose votes are behind the Mahayuti?” he asked.

Also Read | New trouble for Fadnavis govt? Bhujbal to challenge Maratha quota GR in court

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? Manoj Jarange Patil, who hails from neighbouring Beed district, moved to Shahgad in Jalna district after his marriage. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, he joined the movement seeking reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education roughly 17 years ago, and has participated in several marches and protests. Jarange Patil has also reportedly sold 2.5 acres of agricultural land out of his four acres to meet his daily needs.

He was initially associated with the Congress before founding the Shivba Sanghatana, an outfit formed to organise protests seeking reservation for the Maratha community. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Maratha quota in 2021, Jarange Patil participated in protests at various locations, including a three-month agitation in Sasht-Pimpalgaon in Jalna district that drew hundreds of supporters.

What is Jarange Patil demanding? Jarange Patil has been on his latest hunger strike since 29 August, demanding a reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He is also seeking implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.