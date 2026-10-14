Who is Mary Millben? US singer and PM Modi supporter who claimed CJP receiving funds from 'select donors'

On Wednesday, American singer Mary Millben made claims against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid ongoing protests in Delhi and other parts of the nation. Millben alleged that the political movement, CJP founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is being funded by "select donors" from the United States.

Her comments arrived amid large demonstrations and agitations held by CJP, opposition parties and others against alleged irregularities in the election procedure. Currently, they are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the modifications to Form 6 and the SIR process.

Mary Millben reacts to CJP protests Mary Millben took to X and said that CJP is being backed by US-based donors who aim to ignite chaos and unrest in targeted countries.

"These select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction," she wrote in a post on X.

"None of them have been successful but have impacted the development and governance of the country. It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party. There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom," she added.

Who is Mary Millben Mary Millben is an African-American singer, actress, and cultural ambassador who is best known for performing national anthems and patriotic music at diplomatic events.

Millben is a former presidential appointee in the White House under President George W Bush from 2006 to 2009. She has performed for five consecutive US presidents, from George W. Bush to Joe Biden.

Beyond her musical career, Millben has also hit headlines with her appearance at high-profile political events and international gatherings.

Mary Millben and PM Modi Millben is also known for extending public support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several different occasions.

In 2023, Mary Millben famously crooned India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, during PM Modi’s official US state Visit in Washington, DC. At the event, she gained media attention for touching his feet in a viral gesture.

Earlier this year, Millben congratulated PM Modi as he completed 25 years in public service. On the occasion, she called him the "shining beacon of the Indian dream”.

In August, Millben once again grabbed attention as she supported the Madison Square Garden event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in NYC. In a post on X, she slammed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and alleged that people were against the event because they opposed PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2025, Millben called PM Modi “a good friend” while praising him as a leader in India. Recalling her experience of meeting the PM, she said that it was “memorable and inspiring”.