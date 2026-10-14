Who is Mary Millben? US singer and PM Modi supporter who claimed CJP receiving funds from 'select donors'

On Wednesday, American singer Mary Millben made claims against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid ongoing protests in Delhi and other parts of the nation. Millben alleged that the political movement, CJP founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is being funded by "select donors" from the United States.

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Her comments arrived amid large demonstrations and agitations held by CJP, opposition parties and others against alleged irregularities in the election procedure. Currently, they are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the modifications to Form 6 and the SIR process.

Mary Millben reacts to CJP protests Mary Millben took to X and said that CJP is being backed by US-based donors who aim to ignite chaos and unrest in targeted countries.

"These select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction," she wrote in a post on X.

"None of them have been successful but have impacted the development and governance of the country. It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party. There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom," she added.

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Who is Mary Millben Mary Millben is an African-American singer, actress, and cultural ambassador who is best known for performing national anthems and patriotic music at diplomatic events.

Millben is a former presidential appointee in the White House under President George W Bush from 2006 to 2009. She has performed for five consecutive US presidents, from George W. Bush to Joe Biden.

Beyond her musical career, Millben has also hit headlines with her appearance at high-profile political events and international gatherings.

Mary Millben and PM Modi Millben is also known for extending public support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several different occasions.

In 2023, Mary Millben famously crooned India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, during PM Modi’s official US state Visit in Washington, DC. At the event, she gained media attention for touching his feet in a viral gesture.

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Earlier this year, Millben congratulated PM Modi as he completed 25 years in public service. On the occasion, she called him the "shining beacon of the Indian dream”.

In August, Millben once again grabbed attention as she supported the Madison Square Garden event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in NYC. In a post on X, she slammed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and alleged that people were against the event because they opposed PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2025, Millben called PM Modi “a good friend” while praising him as a leader in India. Recalling her experience of meeting the PM, she said that it was “memorable and inspiring”.

Besides these, Mary Millben has also commented on several other issues in India, including the farmer protests and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.