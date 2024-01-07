Rajasthan ex-MLA Mevaram Jain was suspended by the Congress party after his alleged sex videos purportedly involving him went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspension order of former MLA Mevaram Jain was issued by Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara. The order stated that Mewaram's unethical actions made clear that he had acted against the constitution of the party.

“Mewaram Jain (Ex-MLA, Barmer) has been suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect given his involvement in immoral activities which is a clear indication of a breach of discipline under the constitution of the Congress Party", said the letter issued by Dotasara, reported HT.

Three times MLA Mevaram Jain has served as MLA from the Barmer constituency on Congress ticket three times. However, he lost the last election to BJP rebel candidate Priyanka Choudhary. In addition to being a three-time MLA, he had also held the post of chairman of the Gau Seva Aayog.

This is not the first time when explicit pictures of Jain have gone viral. Over a year ago, explicit pictures/CDs of Jain surfaced on the internet. At that time, Jain had claimed that the video was doctored and he had filed a case at the Kotwali Police Station in Barmer.

Gang rape accused Mevaram Jain is among the nine people accused of raping a girl in Rajasthan. In December last year, a woman filed a case against him and eight more people accusing them of raping her and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago reported PTI.

The case has been registered at the Rajeev Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jodhpur, police said. In her FIR, the woman accused Mevaram Jain of raping a minor friend and exerting pressure on her to bring other girls.

"She has alleged that Jain has been raping her since 2021, while one Ram Swaroop, who had introduced her to Jain, has been raping her for five years," PTI quoted an official.

The woman said that she came in contact with the MLA of Barmer Jain in 2021. Since then he along with another accused Ram Swaroop has been continuously raping her. They also molested her adolescent daughter, raped one of her friends, and insisted she bring other women also.

She also alleged that the police officers and other accused threatened her against revealing the matter and also forced her to sign some blank papers.

Ram Swaroop had also filed a case in Barmer in November 2022 against five people, including two women, alleging sextortion and demand of ₹50 lakh. Police arrested the accused in this case.

