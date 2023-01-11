Hitting out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks on Muslims in India and the way they should live in country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the latter 'How dare he put 'conditions' on our citizenship?'
Expressing his anguish, Asaduddin Owaisi took to twitter and wrote, "Who is Mohan to give Muslims 'permission' to live in India or follow our faith? We’re Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put 'conditions' on our citizenship? We’re not here to 'adjust' our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur."
Stating that there is no external threat to India, Owaisi said that Sanghis have been whining about the bogey of 'internal enemies' and 'state of war' for decades and their own Swayamsevak in Lok Kalyan Marg says 'na koi ghusa hai'.
Apart from this, Owaisi also slammed Bhagwat and RSS for 'double standands', linking his soft approach for China while aloud approach for 'fellow citizens'. "If we’re indeed at war, has Swayamsevak sarkar been sleeping for 8+ years? RSS’s ideology is a threat to India’s future. The sooner Indians recognise the real 'internal enemies', the better it will be," AIMIM chief said.
Among other things, Owaisi also pointed his fingers at PM Narendra Modi. He wrote, "Why does PM hug all Muslim leaders of other countries but is never seen hugging a single Muslim in his own country? What is this awakening and war stuff if not rhetoric and hate speech?"
Earlier, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in an interview to the RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya said that Hindus in India and elsewhere is due to the Hindu society having been at war for over 1,000 years, adding the finally awakened with the Sangh’s support.
Stating that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, Bhagwat advised them to must abandon their claim of supremacy.
"The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy," Indian Express quoted Bhagwat as saying.
"We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together – they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative," Bhagwat had added.
He also spoke on issues related to LGBTQ community and their rights, ex-President Pranab Mukherjee and state of the Indian economy.
