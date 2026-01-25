Who is Mohsin Ali? Dal Lake kayaker to add sporting touch to J-K tableau on Kartavya Path this Republic Day

Mohsin Ali, a local shikarawalla from Srinagar, won gold medal in 1000m men’s singles kayaking race at the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) held in Srinagar in August last year.

Mohsin, then a 17-year-old, who worked as a shikarawalla in the Dal Lake, clocked 4:12.41 in the 1000m men’s singles kayaking race to win his first national-level gold medal.

Mohsin, now 18-year-old is all set to to be on Kartavya Path this Republic Day on Monday. The lanky teenager from Srinagar's Kand Mohalla, a hamlet within Dal Lake that houses "people of water", will be on Jammu and Kashmir's tableau during the January 26 parade, adding a sporting touch to the Union Territory's identity that largely revolves around tourism.

Who is Mohsin Ali? Mohsin Ali was about seven when he decided that a kayak paddle and not a shikara oar would shape his future on the pristine waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Although Mohsin has been an active competitor since 2018, his biggest moment came last year when he drew attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the men's 1000m kayaking race gold medal at the Khelo India Water Games held in his home town, Srinagar.

"I am the first sportsperson in my family and all I want to do is to make the country proud with an Olympic medal at some point. I have won 17 medals so far in my career," Mohsin told PTI over a telephonic interview earlier this week.

After the feat, Mohsin had a a five-minute chat with PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' last year.

"That (conversation with the PM) made me famous here (in Srinagar). When I take out the Shikara, people recognise me," said Mohsin, who has finished his schooling and now spends a lot of time training at an academy in Koteshwar, Uttarakhand for the upcoming trials for the World Championship in April.

Coach Bilquis Mir Mohsin has immense gratitude for his coach Bilquis Mir, a former kayaker, who transitioned into not just a national coach but also a technical official.

She became the first Indian to be a canoeing/kayaking judge at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and was the national coach of the Indian women's team in the 2012 London Olympics.

"She has been there with me from the very beginning and I wouldn't have made it this far without her support," he said.

The 38-year-old Mir, also hailing from Srinagar, said through Mohsin, she is hoping to live the Olympic dream that eluded her as an active competitor.

Republic Day 2026 : What's unique this year? This year, the Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26, will be unique blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might and cultural diversity, officials said.

This will be firs Republic Day parade after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April last year.

India will showcase its military might, including its newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion and a range of indigenous platforms, in a phased battle array format at the parade

First time in ‘phased battle array’ formation In a new format introduced this year, key Army assets including indigenous platforms, accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

This means they will – for the first time – move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear.