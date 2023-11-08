Who is Muskan Agrawal, India's top women coder who bagged ₹60 lakh job offer from LinkedIn
BTech graduate, Muskan Agrawal, bagged a ₹60 lakh job offer with the help of LinkedIn. The professional network platform helped her securing the highest-ever package of her college
A BTech graduate from Uttar Pradesh used the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, to secure the highest-ever package of her college. Muskan Agrawal of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, secured a job as a software development engineer with an annual package of ₹60 lakh, reported News 18. Currently, she has been working with the company in Bengaluru for more than five months.