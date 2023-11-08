A BTech graduate from Uttar Pradesh used the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, to secure the highest-ever package of her college. Muskan Agrawal of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, secured a job as a software development engineer with an annual package of ₹60 lakh, reported News 18. Currently, she has been working with the company in Bengaluru for more than five months.

Muskan is a prime example for all those engineering aspirants who see premier institutes as their ticket to a high-paying job. Along with her studies, Muskan continued to participate in open-source projects and join different internship programs. She had started learning to code long back, according to media reports. Last year, she became the “top woman coder" in the country after participating in the TechGik Geek Goddess 2022, an annual coding competition. She secured the title after defeating more than 69,000 women coders, reported India Today. She was also awarded ₹1.5 lakh as a prize.

She was also a part of the Girlscript Foundation and was learning coding for years. Not only this, Muskan was among the 40 women selected for LinkedIn's mentorship program.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.