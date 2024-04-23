Who is Naima Khatoon, first woman Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University in 100 years?
The central government has appointed Naima Khatoon as the Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), making her the first woman to hold the top post in over 100 years. The appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu and the Election Commission of India (ECI) because of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place.