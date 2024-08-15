Who is Nalin Prabhat? Meet IPS officer to take over as Jammu and Kashmir special DGP on September 30

Nalin Prabhat, a decorated IPS officer, has been appointed as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, taking over as the force's chief after R R Swain's retirement on September 30.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Who is Nalin Prabhat? Meet IPS officer to take over as Jammu and Kashmir special DGP on September 30 | Representational image
Who is Nalin Prabhat? Meet IPS officer to take over as Jammu and Kashmir special DGP on September 30 | Representational image(PTI)

Decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat will take over as the Special Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from October. The announcement came soon after the Home Ministry cut his tenure as the Director General of the National Security Guard short for deputation to AGMUT cadre.

According to an order shared by the Home Ministry, the official from Andhra Pradesh cadre will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’. He will take charge following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30. The transfer was announced “initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre”.

The appointment comes at a time when the Kashmir Valley has been rocked by a series of terrorist encounters and violent clashes. The new DGP is expected to bring a strategic approach to law enforcement in the region.

Also Read | Indian army captain killed amid Doda encounter, terrorist gunned down

Prabhat is a 1992-batch Indian Police Service officer who has been serving as the NSG DG since April 2024. The 55-year-old has had a distinguished career marked by multiple accolades (including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak). He has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations and previously led the Greyhounds — a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a surge in terrorist activities over the past few months with encounters taking place on a regular basis — including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur. Around 20 soldiers and more than a dozen civilians have also been killed during clashes this year.  An Indian Army captain passed away on Wednesday after being critically wounded amid an encounter in Doda district. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened an important meeting to discuss the "rising" terror-related incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 04:20 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWho is Nalin Prabhat? Meet IPS officer to take over as Jammu and Kashmir special DGP on September 30

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue