Who is Nandan Nilekani? PM Modi picks Infosys co-founder, IIT graduate to head exam reforms

A day after former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation following massive protests over education reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a “high-powered task force” led by Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani to recommend comprehensive reforms to the examination system. The panel will focus on making competitive examinations more transparent, technology-enabled and reliable.

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The announcement comes as the Centre steps up efforts to improve the integrity of recruitment and entrance examinations following concerns over paper leaks and examination malpractice. It also follows a reshuffle in the Education Ministry, with Union Minister Prahlad Joshi assuming additional charge as Education Minister.

Addressing a meeting on examination reforms, the Prime Minister said the government had already taken stringent action against those accused of jeopardising students' futures and was working to further reinforce the legal framework governing examinations.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What role has Nandan Nilekani been assigned regarding examination reforms in India? ⌵ Nandan Nilekani has been appointed to lead a high-powered task force aimed at recommending comprehensive reforms to the examination system in India, focusing on transparency and technology integration. 2 Why did PM Modi emphasize the need for examination reforms? ⌵ PM Modi underscored the need for reforms to enhance the integrity of recruitment and entrance examinations, addressing concerns over paper leaks and examination malpractices. 3 How is the task force led by Nandan Nilekani expected to function? ⌵ The task force will analyze current examination practices and propose measures to make them more reliable and technology-enabled, subsequently ensuring the credibility of upcoming examinations. 4 What specific issues is the examination reform task force addressing? ⌵ The task force is addressing issues related to transparency, technological enhancements, and legal frameworks to prevent examination malpractices, particularly in light of recent controversies. 5 Should students expect immediate changes from the examination reform task force? ⌵ While the task force aims to propose timely reforms, the implementation of changes will depend on the parliamentary process and subsequent government actions based on the task force's recommendations.

“The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions.”

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“However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology. Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest,” Modi said.

Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: PM Modi announces task force on exam reforms

Who is Nandan Nilekani? Nandan Nilekani is widely regarded as one of India's leading technology entrepreneurs. He co-founded Infosys and later became the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government agency that introduced Aadhaar, the world's largest biometric identity programme.

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Born in Bengaluru in 1955, Nilekani studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He began his professional career at Patni Computer Systems, where he first met N.R. Narayana Murthy.

In 1981, Nilekani joined hands with Murthy and five others to establish Infosys. The company grew into one of India's biggest IT services firms with a strong global presence. He served as the company's Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2007 before taking over as its Co-Chairman.

Also Read | Nandan Nilekani makes his largest VC bet yet in Fundamentum's Fund III

In 2009, he stepped away from Infosys after being appointed the founding chairman of UIDAI by the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

During his tenure, Nilekani oversaw the rollout of Aadhaar, India's digital identity programme designed to provide every resident with a unique biometric identification number. Aadhaar has since become a key part of the country's digital public infrastructure, supporting welfare schemes, banking services, taxation, digital payments and identity verification.

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His contribution to building India's digital public infrastructure has been widely recognised both in India and internationally.

Nilekani returned to Infosys in 2017 as its Non-Executive Chairman.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.