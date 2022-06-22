Who is NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu? All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 11:57 AM IST
- The former Odisha minister Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President
Listen to this article
The Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister Droupadi Murmu is likely to file her nomination on June 25, according to official sources.