The Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister Droupadi Murmu is likely to file her nomination on June 25, according to official sources.

Responding to questions about her priorities if she is elected as president, Droupadi Murmu said, "I am surprised, I was not able to believe it. I am thankful, do not wish to speak much (at this stage)." Additionally, the former Jharkhand Governor, said, "whatever powers are there of President in Constitution, I will work accordingly."

Who is Droupadi Murmu? Here's what you need to know

Born on June 20, 1958, the former Odisha minister Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Notably, Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance and she continues to break barriers as the first woman governor of Jharkhand. Her tenure as the Jharkhand Governor was from 2015 to 2021.

Murmu comes from a humble tribal family in Mayurbhanj village, Odisha. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur and pursued BA at Ramadevi Women's College Bhubaneswar.

Murmu began her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman and was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a minister, she held portfolios of Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. She again served as MLA in the Odisha assembly from 2004 to 2009.

In 2007, the Odisha assembly honoured her with 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA. She served as junior assistant in Irrigation and Power Department between 1979 and 1983. She has held several organisational posts in BJP and was vice president state ST Morcha in 1997.

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that former Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition parties for the Presidential election, which will take place on July 18, 2022. The late date for filing nominations for the Presidential election is June 29, the polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21.