Neha Narkhede: Meet India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in Hurun rich list2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
- The 37-year-old Neha Narkhede has made it to the list of India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur according to Hurun rich list
The co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, Neha Narkhede, at the age of only 37, has made it to the list of India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur. The list compiled by Hurun India with IIFL Wealth released today the IIFL WEALTH HURUN INDIA RICH LIST 2022, the 11th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. Interestingly, this year's list showed “a record 735 entrepreneurs or 67% are self-made, up from 659 last year, and up from 367(54%) five years ago. 79% (117) of new faces this year are self-made." According to the Hurun rich list, “1,103 individuals are a part of this list, up by 96 from last year, across 122 cities. Cumulative wealth has increased by 9.4%, while average wealth decreased by 1%."
The co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, Neha Narkhede, at the age of only 37, has made it to the list of India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur. The list compiled by Hurun India with IIFL Wealth released today the IIFL WEALTH HURUN INDIA RICH LIST 2022, the 11th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. Interestingly, this year's list showed “a record 735 entrepreneurs or 67% are self-made, up from 659 last year, and up from 367(54%) five years ago. 79% (117) of new faces this year are self-made." According to the Hurun rich list, “1,103 individuals are a part of this list, up by 96 from last year, across 122 cities. Cumulative wealth has increased by 9.4%, while average wealth decreased by 1%."
According to the list compiled by research firm Hurun which was released in July, Neha Narkhede had reportedly bagged the 8th position among the top 10 richest Indian women. The 37-year-old is the recent entry to join India's wealthiest women with a net worth of ₹13,380 crore.
According to the list compiled by research firm Hurun which was released in July, Neha Narkhede had reportedly bagged the 8th position among the top 10 richest Indian women. The 37-year-old is the recent entry to join India's wealthiest women with a net worth of ₹13,380 crore.
The youngest woman entrepreneur boasts of a illustrious career, as before launching Confluent, Neha Narkhede had worked with LinkedIn where she had contributed to developing an open source messaging system named Apache Kafka which was designed to handle the networking site’s large data input. According to Forbes report released last month in August, “eight years ago, she and her team decided to bring that technology to other businesses encountering the same problems with user data and founded Confluent, a data-streaming platform that IPOd last June."
The youngest woman entrepreneur boasts of a illustrious career, as before launching Confluent, Neha Narkhede had worked with LinkedIn where she had contributed to developing an open source messaging system named Apache Kafka which was designed to handle the networking site’s large data input. According to Forbes report released last month in August, “eight years ago, she and her team decided to bring that technology to other businesses encountering the same problems with user data and founded Confluent, a data-streaming platform that IPOd last June."
India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur was raised in Pune, Maharashtra and went to the University of Pune where she got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from SCTR’S Pune Institute of Computer Technology(PICT) college. She left India in 2006 to get her master’s in computer science at Georgia Tech and after graduating in 2007, she began her career at Oracle and then at LinkedIn, where she reportedly worked as a software engineer. Only after this, she co founded Confluent, and it is important to note that in June 2021, Confluent had risen to 25 per cent on the NASDAQ, reaching a market valuation of US $11.4 billion.
India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur was raised in Pune, Maharashtra and went to the University of Pune where she got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from SCTR’S Pune Institute of Computer Technology(PICT) college. She left India in 2006 to get her master’s in computer science at Georgia Tech and after graduating in 2007, she began her career at Oracle and then at LinkedIn, where she reportedly worked as a software engineer. Only after this, she co founded Confluent, and it is important to note that in June 2021, Confluent had risen to 25 per cent on the NASDAQ, reaching a market valuation of US $11.4 billion.
(With inputs from Forbes)
(With inputs from Forbes)