India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur was raised in Pune, Maharashtra and went to the University of Pune where she got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from SCTR’S Pune Institute of Computer Technology(PICT) college. She left India in 2006 to get her master’s in computer science at Georgia Tech and after graduating in 2007, she began her career at Oracle and then at LinkedIn, where she reportedly worked as a software engineer. Only after this, she co founded Confluent, and it is important to note that in June 2021, Confluent had risen to 25 per cent on the NASDAQ, reaching a market valuation of US $11.4 billion.