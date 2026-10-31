Who is Nidhi Razdan? Meet journalist, married to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | See official pics, tweets

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah married television journalist Nidhi Razdan on Friday. Omar, in a post on X, said that "a new journey began yesterday," and tagged Razdan in it. Razdan also confirmed the marriage on X, saying, “It’s done, bro," and tagged the Jammu and Kashmir CM.

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News agency PTI, citing sources, said that the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act. The witnesses included family members from both sides.

One of the photographs showed Omar Abdullah standing alongside his wife, Nidhi, on an ornate wooden staircase decorated with floral arrangements and framed artwork. The couple was dressed in traditional attire for the special occasion.

Omar Abdullah said, ' A new journey began yesterday.'

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In another photograph, the two posed together in front of a floral arch adorned with pink and white flowers.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Journalist Nidhi Razdan pose for photographs as they announce their marriage through a social media post via X.

Wedding functions were held in Srinagar and New Delhi and were attended by Abdullah's parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters and other close relatives, as well as Nidhi's parents, veteran journalist M K Razdan and Sarla Razdan, according to PTI.

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The marriage comes three months after the Supreme Court's decision to grant a divorce to Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.

During the July 31, 2026, hearing, the apex court was informed that the two had reached a mutual agreement to separate and resolve their outstanding disputes. Both sides also consented to withdraw the legal cases they had filed against each other, paving the way for the dissolution of their marriage.

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Who is Nidhi Razdan? Born on April 11, 1977, in Budgam district of central Kashmir, Nidhi Razdan is a well-known Indian television journalist who rose to prominence during her nearly two-decade-long association with NDTV. She presented several of the channel's popular prime-time programmes, including Left, Right & Centre, India Decides @ 9, The Lead and The Big Fight.

She is the daughter of veteran journalist Maharaj Krishan Razdan, who previously served as the editor-in-chief of the Press Trust of India (PTI). Nidhi completed her schooling at Apeejay School in Delhi before graduating from Lady Shri Ram College. She subsequently obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

In 2005, Razdan married journalist and author Neelesh Misra. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2007, when she was already a prominent face on NDTV.

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Razdan joined NDTV in 1999 and spent almost 21 years with the broadcaster before stepping down in June 2020. During this period, she rose through the ranks to become its Executive Editor and emerged as one of the channel's leading news presenters, hosting several high-profile discussions and prime-time programmes.

Apart from anchoring television news, Razdan has also worked on documentaries covering diverse subjects and regions, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Tibet and the aftermath of the train bombings in the United Kingdom. She is also an author. Her book, Left, Right & Centre: The Idea of India, was published in 2017 and received critical acclaim.

Her contribution to journalism has been recognised through several awards. These include the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism for her reporting from Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern India. She also received the International Press Institute Award for excellence in journalism for her investigative reporting on the Kathua rape and murder case.

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