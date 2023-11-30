Who is Nikhil Gupta, arrested for planning to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US?
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian man, has been arrested for planning to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. The plot involved an unnamed Indian government employee and an undercover US agent.
Nikhil Gupta has emerged at the centre of an international assassination plot. The US sees the 52-year-old Indian man as crucial in a plan to kill a Sikh leader in the US. Arrested in the Czech Republic in June, Gupta is charged with planning to murder a US citizen from India. The “target" is a vocal critic of the Indian government and an advocate for separatist movements in Punjab.