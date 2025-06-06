Who is Nikhil Sosale? RCB marketing head taken into custody for Bengaluru tragedy

Police took officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd into custody on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 dead and over 50 injured, PTI reported citing police sources.

“Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA Entertainment Private Limited are among those being questioned,” sources told PTI.

Stampede took place outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Who is Nikhil Sosale? Nikhil Sosale is a marketing and revenue leader with over 15 years of experience in the sports and beverage industries, according to his LinkedIn post.

Currently, Sosale serves as the Head of Marketing & Revenue for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Diageo India, a role he has held since September 2023.

His professional journey with RCB began in 2012, and over the years, he has held various pivotal roles:

Senior Executive - UB Sports Marketing Business (2010 - Jun 2012)

Manager - Commercial & Operations (2012–2014)

Senior Manager - Commercial, Marketing, Operations (2014–2016)

Lead: Business & Commercial Operations (2016–2017)

Head of Business Partnerships (2017–2023)

Head of Marketing & Revenue (2023–Present).

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part and FIR has also been registered.

Detailing about the same, the CM said, “Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect.”

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station.