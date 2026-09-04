Who is Nishu Azad? All about CJP activist who's drawn Rahul Gandhi, Oppn support over Jantar Mantar assault row

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives on Friday said the Delhi Police have assured that self-styled Hindutva influencer, Swatantra Bharadwaj, the man accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours.

The assurance came a day after a video clip of an interview with Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu' (hardline Hindu), went viral, in which he claimed to have "cracked the skull" of Sanjay Kumar, Nishu's father, during the protest and said he escaped being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The CJP, which had organised the protest where the incident took place, has been demanding Bharadwaj's arrest and alleging that police failed to take adequate action against him.

Who is Nishu Azad? Nishu Azad is a student activist associated with the CJP who came into the public eye after her father was allegedly assaulted during a protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Nishu’s father, Sanjay Azad, suffered head injuries during a clash at Jantar Mantar.

Nishu came into the spotlight during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in June 2026. She attracted attention after videos showed her distributing food as part of a symbolic protest.

Nishu protested outside the Parliament Street Police Station alongside political leaders like Chandra Shekhar Aazad to demand strict legal action. She has reportedly been facing severe online harassment, abuse, and rape threats from supporters of the accused individual

What is the controversy? The controversy intensified on Thursday after police said 38-year-old Kumar had suffered a simple head injury in a scuffle and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.

Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed.

On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, scores of supporters, and MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav reached Parliament Street police station seeking action against Bharadwaj.

Scores of CJP supporters also gathered outside the police station, raising slogans demanding justice for Nishu and action against the self-styled Hindutva influencer.

What did Nishu Azad allege? Nishu said police assured the delegation that Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.

"Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing," she told reporters.

Nishu also alleged that she had faced verbal abuse and rape threats following the incident and said she had filed an FIR in the matter.

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"I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school, I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action," she said.

Rishabh, associated with the AICC law department, said the delegation had demanded that charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation be added to the FIR.

"The demand was to add significant charges left out -- attempt to murder, SC/ST Act, criminal intimidation charges. They agreed and assured that in 72 hours he will be arrested," he said.

He said police had also assured the delegation that a separate FIR would be registered over alleged online abuse and objectionable images targeting Nishu.

Das said the Additional DCP had committed to adding attempt-to-murder and SC/ST Act provisions to the FIR relating to the alleged attack on Nishu's father.

"Goons like Swatantra Bharadwaj came to Jantar Mantar. Did Delhi Police not identify them? He committed attempt to murder. Delhi Police is saving him, no action was taken," Das said.

He said police had also assured them that an FIR would be registered over threats to Nishu and that provisions of the POCSO Act would be added.

"Delhi Police has assured action in 72 hours. We hope Delhi Police will not allow goons to have a free hand," Das said.

Das said the CJP representatives would return to the police station if the police failed to fulfil its commitments.

"We came here, talked to Delhi Police. If they don't fulfil the commitment, we will have to come back. Delhi Police should fulfil its commitment. We are standing with the students," he said.

The CJP has also questioned why Bharadwaj was allowed to remain free after the Jantar Mantar incident.

Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad also protested Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad criticised the police for not taking action against Bharadwaj.

"We have all seen how the accused has publicly appeared on television channels and admitted to the allegations against him. He has said that they wanted to kill the victim, that they attacked her and that she suffered injuries. Yet, the police did not arrest them," Azad said.

"They were simply served notices and allowed to leave. The accused is intimidating the victim. He is putting up status updates, threatening to disturb the peace of the country and targeting Muslims. He is doing everything that could harm the country's communal harmony and unity," he said.

Azad said Nishu had been repeatedly threatened with rape, being burnt with acid and being killed.

"They are terrified. If this is the situation in the national capital, one can imagine what the situation must be like in rural areas. We met the police officials, and they assured me that they were looking into the matter and would make arrests..." he said.

Viral video featuring Bharadwaj A viral podcast featuring Bhardwaj further sparked outrage over the brazen admission of brutal assault on Nishu's father.

In the one-hour interview, which is available on YouTube, Bharadwaj also claimed to have political connections.

"I have the blessings of Hanuman upon me. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone's support," he said.

Bhardwaj is seen openly claiming to have assulted Nishu's father, Sanjay Kumar, during the protest and “cracking his skull"

"Nishu ke baap ko hum sar faade… Aapko pata hai, isko kaun sa dhaara lagta hai? Half murder. Section 307. Sar pe saath taka laga hua tha. Banda marne ke sthiti pe ambulance mein ja raha tha. Uski beti thana ke baahar khade hoke keh rahi thi ki agar mere baap ko insaaf nahi mila to hum zehar khaake mar jaayenge?" he said in the podcast.

[I hit Nishu's father' shead. Do you know which section this crime it is under? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in a serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn't get justice]

CJP's Das said senior BJP leaders should clarify the claims.

"If the goon is openly saying Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan made the calls and he was released, top leaders of BJP should clarify on this," he said.

What did Nishu say over police assurance? Nishu told news agencies on Friday afternoon that Delhi Police have assured us that Swatantra will be arrested within 72 hours. They have promised to take action, and we hope there will be no further delay, she said.

“For days, his supporters have been abusing me, sending rape threats. I have filed an FIR against them as well. This incident affected me deeply. I stopped going to school for weeks and felt judged by everyone. I hope the police will now act and ensure that I do not have to suffer any further,” Nishu told news agencies.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came out in support of the student protester and slammed the BJP government.

Rahul, other Oppn leaders extend support Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the lack of action against Bhardwaj, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah why the influencer enjoyed their "protection".

If they don't fulfil the commitment, we will have to come back. Delhi Police should fulfil its commitment.

"Nishu, there's no need to panic. I'm with you. It's clear that you're being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students. Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Tagging Modi and Shah in the post, he asked, "Why does such a criminal have the protection of you and the people in your party? Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?"