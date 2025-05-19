Who is Nitasha Kaul? UK-based Kashmiri pandit scholar whose OCI card is ‘cancelled’ over ‘anti-India’ activities

London-based Indian-origin academic, Professor Nitasha Kaul has said she recieved a cancellation of her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card on Sunday. Professor Nitasha Kaul is a Kashmiri Pandit British citizen who works as a scholar in the United Kingdom.

"And whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the Government of India that you have been found indulging in anti-India activities, motivated by malice and complete disregard for facts or history. Through your inimical writings, speeches and journalistic activities at various international forums and on social media platforms, you regularly target India and its institutions on the matters of India's sovergnity…." the notice reads.