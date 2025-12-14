Who is Nitin Nabin? BJP appoints Bihar minister as national working president; PM Modi congratulates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party's national working president on Sunday.

The appointment was made by the BJP parliamentary board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his appointment, calling him a "dedicated Karyakarta" and expressing confidence that his commitment and vigor will reinforce the party.

“He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations,” PM Modi said on X.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," he added.

Nitin Nabin reacts after being appointed as BJP national working president As per ANI, Nabin said that the accomplishments are due to the hard work of party workers and expressed his belief that when one works as a dedicated worker, senior leaders of the party always recognise it. He added that he will continue to work alongside them.

Nabin is expected to succeed the current party president, J P Nadda, and is among the youngest leaders to hold this position, according to PTI citing party sources.

Who is Nitin Nabin? As per the report, party leaders said that Nabin, 45, is young yet brings substantial experience in governance and serving both the people and the party.

Nabin hails from the Kayastha community.

He has also been actively involved with the Yuva Morcha and has experience handling responsibilities as a state-in-charge.

Nabin serves as a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, handling the Road Construction portfolio. He is also an MLA representing the Bankipur constituency in Patna district.

The son of veteran BJP leader and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin entered active politics after his father’s passing in 2006 and won his first election in a by-election that same year. Since then, he has been elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, with his 2025 victory securing a margin of over 51,000 votes.