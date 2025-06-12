Who is Nune Sridhar? Telangana officer arrested in disproportionate assets case; 13 lavish properties under radar

Nune Sridhar, an Executive Engineer posted in the Irrigation & CAD Department has been arrested for allegedly amassing wealth far beyond his legitimate income.

According to the Anti-Corruption Branch, “a case of Disproportionate Assets to the known sources of Income was registered against Nune Sridhar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation & CAD Department, Division No.-8, SRSP Camp, Choppadandi, Karim Nagar for having acquired these assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service.”

An official release by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Searches were conducted at the house of the above Accused Officer and 13 other places which belong to him and his relatives. During the searches, several properties including one Villa at Tellapur, one flat in Shaikpet, 3 flats in Karimnagar, Commercial space at Ameerpet, one independent building at Hyderabad, one independent building at Waranagal, one independent building at Karim nagar, 16 acres of agricultural land, 19 residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karim nagar, two four wheelers, Gold ornaments and Bank deposits were unearthed.

The accused officer is found to own a three-storey building in Warangal and holds business interests in several hotels in Karimnagar. Additionally, reports suggest he spent several crores of rupees on his son’s extravagant destination wedding in Thailand.

The searches have revealed that the accused officer acquired both movable and immovable assets by misusing his official position. The operation is still underway, and the market value of the seized assets is believed to be significantly higher than their recorded value.

The officer has been arrested and is being sent to judicial remand.

Further investigations are in progress.