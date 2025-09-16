Who is Nupur Bora? Assam civil service officer arrested after cash, jewellery worth over ₹2 crore recovered in raid

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell in Assam raided civil service officer Nupur Bora's home in Guwahati and recovered ₹92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth approximately ₹2 crore, the police said. The officer was taken into custody on September 15 over accusations of holding wealth disproportionate to her income, PTI reported.

A different team searched her rented residence in Barpet.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that she had been under surveillance for the past six months due to complaints regarding her alleged involvement in contentious land-related matters. ''This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her," Sarma mentioned.

Sarma asserted that corruption is widespread in revenue offices located in regions predominantly inhabited by minorities.

Who is Nupur Bora? Nupur Bora, 36, born on March 31, 1989, is from Golaghat and joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, according to Financial Express. She was posted as a circle officer in Goroimari in Kamrup district.

Bora is a graduate in BA English Literature from Guwahati University and studied at Cotton College. Her Facebook profile states that she worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) prior to entering the civil service.

She started her administrative career as an Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong, holding the position from March 2019 until June 2023. After that, she was appointed as Circle Officer in Barpeta from June 2023 prior to being reassigned to Kamrup.

The local activist organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), headed by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, lodged an official complaint against her. The complaint claimed that she kept a detailed “rate card” for different land-related services, with bribes varying from ₹1,500 for land maps to ₹2 lakh for altering names in land records, News18 reported.

