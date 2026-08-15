Who is Nupur Prasad? IPS officer who headed Sushant Singh Rajput death probe awarded President's Medal

Independence Day 2026: IPS officer Nupur Prasad, who headed the CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has been named a recipient of this year’s President's Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The recognition marks another achievement in the career of the 2007-batch AGMUT cadre officer, who recently rejoined the Delhi Police after completing her stint with the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

The MSM is conferred for valuable service distinguished by resourcefulness and dedication to duty.

A look at Prasad's role in Sushant Singh Rajput case Prasad gained widespread public attention while overseeing the CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI in August 2020 after Rajput’s family lodged a complaint, triggering a legal tussle over jurisdiction. During her stint with the central agency, Prasad supervised crucial parts of the probe, including the scrutiny of witness accounts, forensic findings and medical records.

The CBI, in 2025, submitted closure reports after concluding that its investigation had uncovered no evidence of foul play, abetment of suicide or a criminal conspiracy linked to the actor’s death.

Who is Nupur Prasad? Prasad served as the inaugural Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara district, where she led efforts to crack down on drug syndicates and illegal gambling activities, according to PTI. She was also responsible for overseeing security arrangements during Delhi University elections and Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

During her stint with the CBI, she supervised several high-profile cases and played a role in strengthening institutional policing initiatives. She currently serves as Joint Commissioner of Police in the Economic Offences Wing.

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Prasad is married to another police officer, a relationship she has said gives them a shared understanding of the pressures and demands of the profession, reported Hindustan Times. In a 2019 interview, she said having a spouse from the same field helped them relate better to the challenges and rigours that come with police service.

CRPF gets 88 gallantry, service medals Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has received the highest number of gallantry and service medals among the country’s central armed police forces, with 88 honours announced on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The force has been awarded two Shaurya Chakras by the Ministry of Defence, along with 24 Gallantry Medals (GM), five President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 57 MSM, according to a CRPF social media post on Friday.

Two CoBRA personnel named for Shaurya Chakra Deputy Commandant Anjani Kumar and Constable Dipak Sah, both from the 209th CoBRA battalion, have been selected for the Shaurya Chakra for demonstrating exceptional courage during a challenging anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in April 2025.