Who is Parvesh Verma? Delhi PWD minister involved in Tilak Nagar road inspection slap controversy

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is in the spotlight following a confrontation during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar area, where a video circulating on social media appears to show him slapping a man who was recording the exchange.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, September 27, involved Verma, AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh and Sahib Singh, who is associated with the MLA's social media activities.

Delhi Police said on Monday that five complaints had been received in connection with the dispute. One was filed by Sahib Singh, while two complaints were submitted by PWD personnel against Jarnail Singh and others. Two more complaints were filed by BJP workers concerning the alleged mistreatment of Verma.

Police said the complaints were submitted at the Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar police stations and that the matter was being investigated.

Who is Parvesh Verma? Parvesh Verma is a BJP politician and currently serves as a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government. According to the Delhi government's official profile, he handles the PWD, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control, Water and Gurudwara Elections portfolios. He is also the BJP MLA from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Verma was born on November 7, 1977, in Delhi. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma. He studied at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College and later completed an MBA in International Business from the FORE School of Management in Delhi, according to his Parliament profile.

He entered electoral politics in 2013, when he was elected to the Delhi Assembly from Mehrauli. The following year, he moved to national politics after winning the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He retained the constituency in the 2019 general election and served as its MP until 2024.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, Verma returned to the state legislature from New Delhi. He defeated AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the constituency. He subsequently joined the Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

What happened during the Tilak Nagar road inspection? The controversy began during Verma's inspection of a newly constructed road in West Delhi. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was present at the site and questioned the quality of the road, with videos showing him pulling up portions of the newly laid surface by hand.

Sahib Singh, who was recording the interaction, was allegedly slapped by Verma. A video of the confrontation shows Verma pulling down the man's phone before appearing to slap him. The man later filed a complaint with the police.

Verma has defended his conduct while disputing the AAP's account of the confrontation. In his latest video statement on Monday, he alleged that the person who confronted him was an AAP "goon" rather than a member of Gen Z. He said he had gone to the site after receiving complaints from Jarnail Singh and wanted to explain the work being carried out by the Delhi government.

"So now Kejriwal ji has stepped into the field. Swearing false oaths on his children, making his elderly parents sit in wheelchairs on voting day to play the emotional card, beating up a female MP in Sheesh Mahal, and beating up the Chief Secretary of Delhi—it had all become a habit for them. And now, they are leaning on the pretext of ‘Gen Z’,” Verma said.

“Kejriwal ji, the person who came into my round yesterday was not a Gen Z; he was your goon. Your MLA reached there with several goons. I wanted to explain to him gently what kind of work we are doing. If you had any complaint, I went there to address and resolve those complaints,” he further said.

AAP, meanwhile, has demanded action against Verma.

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the minister had slapped a young man while the road's condition was being questioned and called for his arrest. Verma has rejected the framing of the incident and accused the AAP side of misbehaviour at the site.

"The Rekha Gupta government made a road yesterday in Lakhangarh, and the people there showed how that road is breaking with just their hands. One of your ministers was available there and slapped a Gen Z guy," Kejriwal said.