Who is Petal Gahlot? First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, who schooled Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has once again come into the spotlight after delivering India's Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. Gahlot responded to Sharif's remarks on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, calling the Pakistani government a "puppet regime".

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On Friday, after Sharif's remarks, Gahlot said, "References were made to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is an integral and inalienable part of my country and will always remain so. But if we must talk about Kashmir, let us turn our attention to the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ask the people of Rawalkot about the wanton killings, the brutal violence, and the denial of basic rights that they have long experienced."

She also criticised Islamabad's 'long-standing' practice of cross-border terrorism and said New Delhi would exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism. Gahlot referred to the four-day military confrontation in May last year, following India's launch of Operation Sindoor and strikes on alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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Who is Petal Gahlot? Petal Gahlot is a career diplomat with expertise in political science, translation, and international affairs. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gahlot is based in New York and is currently serving as First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Gahlot's educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Political Science, Sociology and French Literature from St Xavier's College. She also holds a Master's (M.A.) degree in Political Science and Government from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi and another Master's degree in Language Interpretation and Translation from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey.

Petal Gahlot's diplomatic career Gahlot served as an undersecretary at the Ministry of External Affairs between 2020 and 2023. She later served as an adviser to the Office of the President of the General Assembly at the United Nations between 2024 and 2025.

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She has also served at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, where her work has involved representing India's position on international issues. Her recent Right of Reply at the UNGA has brought renewed attention to her role as an Indian diplomat representing New Delhi at the world body.

Gahlot's previous UNGA intervention This isn't the first time that Petal Gahlot has responded to the Pakistani PM at the UNGA. Last year, New Delhi rejected Islamabad's claims regarding Operation Sindoor and the recent conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Speaking during India's Right of Reply, Gahlot accused India's neighbour of harbouring terrorists and spreading false narratives to portray its defeat as a victory.

She told the UN General Assembly that Pakistan’s military had sought an urgent end to the fighting during Operation Sindoor after several of its airbases suffered significant damage. In a pointed rebuttal, Gahlot said, “If destroyed runways and burnt hangars are what the Prime Minister calls a victory, Pakistan is free to take pride in it.”

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.