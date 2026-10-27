Who is Poona A Bamba? Meet the retired Delhi High Court judge who trekked to Everest Base Camp at 64

Age proved to be no barrier for Poona A Bamba, a retired Delhi High Court judge who took on an unexpected challenge in November 2024: trekking to Everest Base Camp with her husband, Anil Bamba, then 66, an experienced traveller and former bureaucrat.

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What began as an unplanned decision turned into a 10-day trek spanning more than 65 kilometres across rugged mountain trails, dense forests, suspension bridges and freezing conditions.

The couple reached Everest Base Camp, located at an altitude of 5,364 metres.

“I thought to myself, if he can go at the age of 66, why can’t I?” Bamba recalled, as reported by The Indian Express.

Initially, she had not planned to join her husband. But when he struggled to find companions for the trip, she reconsidered and decided to take on the challenge herself.

Her achievements: From corporate law to the Delhi High Court Born on September 1, 1961, in Delhi, Poona A Bamba pursued her education in the capital. She graduated with honours in Botany from Hansraj College, University of Delhi, in 1980 before completing her LLB in 1983 and LLM in 1988 from the university's Faculty of Law.

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She also earned a diploma in Administrative Law from the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi.

Bamba began her professional career as an advocate, practising in Delhi's district courts and the High Court from 1983 to 1987. She subsequently worked with Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India as a law officer and deputy chief officer (Law), respectively, between 1987 and 1996.

From 1996 to 2002, she worked with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai, serving as Division Chief (Legal) and Joint Legal Advisor.

During this period, she represented the institutions before courts across India and the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

In December 2002, she joined the Delhi Higher Judicial Service, beginning a judicial career that spanned nearly two decades before her elevation to the Delhi High Court.

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A judicial career spanning family courts to criminal cases During her tenure in the judiciary, Bamba presided over several jurisdictions, including matrimonial and family courts, land acquisition cases, appellate proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, and sessions courts.

She also served as a special judge handling cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Patiala House Courts.

Her administrative responsibilities included serving as District and Sessions Judge in different districts of Delhi. She held positions in South East District at Saket, New Delhi District at Patiala House Courts and South District at Saket Courts Complex.

Bamba was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on March 28, 2022. She retired on August 31, 2023.

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She authored books on marriage, parenting and the justice system

Beyond her judicial responsibilities, Bamba has written four books exploring relationships, family disputes and the justice system.

Her works include Perfect Marriage — Not a Mirage, How to Save Your Marriage, Temple of Justice — A School of Life and Parents at War — Custody Battles in Indian Courts.

She has also published articles in journals associated with the Delhi Judicial Academy, the National Stock Exchange and the Central Bank of India.

Alongside her writing, she has served as a guest faculty member and resource person at institutions including the Delhi Judicial Academy, the UTI Institute of Capital Markets and training institutes associated with financial institutions.

A trained mediator with an interest in human behaviour These included programmes at Baruch College in New York and the US Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington.

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Her interests, however, extend beyond law and finance. A sports enthusiast, she earned the title of Best Athlete at the University of Delhi's Faculty of Law in 1983.

She is also a bird watcher and nature enthusiast who has participated in initiatives involving micro-forests and tree adoption at district courts.

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