Who is Pradeep Dahiya? Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner transferred amid rains, waterlogging woes

Hours after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Gurugram on Thursday, triggering severe waterlogging in parts of the city, the Haryana government transferred Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

The government order did not immediately name a successor to Dahiya as civic body commissioner. The reshuffle was described as a routine bureaucratic transfer and not linked to the rainfall, the New Indian Express reported.

According to an official order, 2013-batch IAS officer Dahiya was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, according to an order issued by the Office of the Haryana Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, 2018-batch IAS officer Sachin Gupta, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Ambala.

The order of the transfer was issued amid persistent waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram following heavy rains on Thursday.

Who is Pradeep Dahiya? According to the Secretariat, Pradeep Dahiya, born on November 1, 1984, is a 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre.

He recently served as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) before being transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak in August 2026.

He holds a BE in Electronics Engineering from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Previously, he held positions including ADC Cum CEO, Sub Divisional Officer, and Assistant Secretary.

Sources told the New Indian Express that Dahiya had worked throughout the year to revive and upgrade the city's drainage infrastructure under the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction, an effort they credited with keeping large parts of the municipal area largely free from waterlogging during the current monsoon.

'Gurugram struggles with waterlogging' Gurugram struggled with waterlogging and traffic chaos as it received 115 mm of rain in 33 hours, with commuters stranded on roads for hours.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Sectors 31, 39, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Sector-10A, Pataudi Road, Basai Road, Kadipur and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

However, civic authorities claimed that water receded within 30 minutes to two hours in most affected areas.

Officials claimed there were no major traffic snarls, vehicle breakdowns, casualties or significant inconvenience reported in residential localities, according to the New Indian Express.

Officials said teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), police and other agencies were deployed to drain out water and regulate traffic.

According to PTI, the city's drainage system virtually collapsed as it recorded 115 mm of rainfall in the last two days. Official data stated that 83 mm of rainfall was recorded on Tuesday, followed by another 32 mm on Wednesday.

Dahiya also conducted an inspection of the city's drainage system along with officials amid continuous rainfall.

During the visit, he directed officials to ensure that no area experiences waterlogging during the monsoon and asked them to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of drainage and related arrangements.