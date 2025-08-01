Who is Prajwal Revanna? Expelled JDS leader convicted in rape case of domestic help

Expelled JD(S) leader and former Lok Sabha Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, on Friday was convicted in the rape case of a domestic help by a special court for elected representatives.

According to the details, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat found Revanna guilty in one of the four rape cases registered against him, and the pronouncement of the quantum of punishment will be done on Saturday.

Revanna was convicted in the first rape case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station of Hassan District in Karnataka, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on 18 July, the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru had completed the trial in the rape case and said the punishment would be announced on 2 August.

Who is Prajwal Revanna? Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Revanna failed to retain Karnataka's Hassan parliamentary constituency.

He is accused of repeatedly raping a woman, outraging modesty, assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe after a domestic help filed a case against him.

The domestic help alleged that she was employed at the Revanna family’s farmhouse where she was repeatedly raped by him. Adding more, she had alleged that such incident took place around 2021 during the COVID lockdown.

In her complaint, the domestic help mentioned she didn't dare to speak out about the incident as he had filmed the crime and threatened to put out online. Later, she left the job.

Just before the polls, over 2,900 videos of Revanna sexually assaulting several women were circulated online. Following this, four cases eventually being registered Revanna.

Facing criticism, Revanna fled to Germany after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka and was arrested as he returned to India on May 31 last year upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany. He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.

In August 2024, the SIT filed its chargesheet. The JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.