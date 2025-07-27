Who is Pranjal Khewalkar? Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's son-in-law detained in Pune rave party

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, was reportedly among the seven people detained after a raid at a party in Pune early Sunday, July .

Who is Pranjal Khewalkar? On his Instagram, Pranjal Khewalkar describes himself as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, doctor and producer.

His profile on IMDb website stated that he “is a multifaceted businessman and producer who recently launched his debut project 'Na Hona Tumse Door'.”

'Na Hona Tumse Door' is a music video that was launched under his new production house 'Samar Productions'.

Capitalising on the growing digital landscape, Pranjal Khewalka was actively exploring opportunities in the OTT space.

Besides, Pranjal Khewalka "has his successful run in the sugar industry, power industry, and the event management business," the profile read.

About the Pune Rave party Pune police told news agency PTI that the crime branch carried out the raid at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune city based on a tip-off about a rave party.

The raids were conducted in the early hours of Sunday.

An official said the Pune Police seized drugs, hookah set ups and liquor, and detained seven persons.

"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja, liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said. "All the individuals have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered," the official added.

NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse said a probe should be conducted to find out if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse is state president of the women's wing of the opposition NCP (SP).