Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has directed government officials to ensure that local MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives are invited to inauguration ceremonies, foundation-laying events and other government functions. He has also reiterated that administrative officers should not independently inaugurate development projects or lay their foundation stones, PTI reported.

The directive, issued on November 18, follows complaints about bureaucrats allegedly sidelining elected representatives at government functions. It comes amid a controversy in Khagaria, where a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP objected to the exclusion of local legislators from an invitation list for an annual event.

Amrit's intervention has brought the relationship between Bihar's political leadership and its administrative machinery into focus, with the state's top bureaucrat reminding officials that administrative authority does not give them precedence over elected representatives in public functions.

Who is Pratyaya Amrit? Pratyaya Amrit is the Chief Secretary of Bihar and the state's highest-ranking administrative official. He oversees the state bureaucracy and plays a key role in coordinating the functioning of government departments and ensuring the implementation of government policies and decisions.

In his capacity as Chief Secretary, Amrit is responsible for communicating the state government's administrative directions to senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, departmental secretaries, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

His latest directive seeks to reinforce the established protocol governing the participation of elected representatives in government programmes and development-related ceremonies.

Why has Pratyaya Amrit issued the directive? In a letter dated November 18 addressed to senior bureaucrats and district officials, Amrit expressed concern over instances in which government functions, including inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies, were conducted without inviting local elected representatives.

According to PTI, the Chief Secretary said such practices undermine the dignity of public representatives and go against democratic traditions.

He emphasised that Members of Parliament and members of state legislative councils occupy an important position in India's democratic system by virtue of their elected status.

Amrit directed officials to ensure that local MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives are invited to government functions and development-related ceremonies.

The India Today report noted that the Chief Secretary also expressed concern that excluding elected representatives could create the impression among people that their representatives were not being given due importance, potentially weakening public confidence in them.

The directive further reiterates earlier instructions issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, which stated that administrative officers should not independently inaugurate development projects or lay their foundation stones.

Instead, the concerned minister, MP, local MLA or MLC, or the local Zila Parishad chairperson should be invited to perform the ceremony.

What triggered the directive? The latest intervention follows a controversy surrounding the 138th annual celebration of the Shri Gaushala Committee in Khagaria.

According to The New Indian Express, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma objected to the exclusion of four NDA MLAs from the invitation list for the annual Gaushala fair, while administrative officials had been designated as chief guests.

The sub-divisional officer's office subsequently acknowledged on November 16 that the MP and MLAs had not been invited and asked the organisers to revise the arrangements.

The revised invitation included Verma as the chief guest and named the other elected representatives.

The MP later thanked Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for intervening in the matter.

The New Indian Express reported that several ruling alliance MLAs had also complained about district administrations allowing senior officials to inaugurate development projects while ignoring elected legislators.