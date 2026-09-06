Who is Prawin Ganeshan? Why Tamil Nadu CEO was detained at Delhi airport after Hong Kong trip

Tamil Nadu-based logistics firm Wintrack's CEO Prawin Ganeshan was detained by immigration officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the entrepreneur claimed in a social media post. The 35-year-old, who left India over bribery allegations, was travelling from Hong Kong when he was detained by the immigration department over a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Chennai Cyber Crime Police.

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“I have been detained by Immigration at Delhi IGI Airport due to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Chennai Cyber Crime / Tamil Nadu Police regarding an X Twitter Post in June, which has already been deleted. We need a criminal defense lawyer in Delhi/NCR who can immediately reach the IGI Airport Police Station or Patiala House Court to handle the situation and contest the upcoming transit remand. Please amplify and tag any available criminal lawyers or legal aid networks (sic),” the social media post on X read.

Ganeshan handed over to Chennai Cyber Crime team Ganeshan was subsequently handed over to officers from the Delhi Police's IGI wing. He had been detained earlier on Saturday by the IGI police as the Chennai Cyber Crime team had not yet arrived in Delhi.

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“Ganeshan was detained by the Delhi Police’s IGI wing earlier on Saturday, as the Chennai cyber crime team was yet to arrive. He has been handed over to the team,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer told ThePrint.

According to a report by ThePrint, Ganeshan was allegedly detained over a defamatory post against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan.

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“Ganeshan had posted defamatory statements about the CM in June and while it was deleted, a LOC was issued by the Cybercrime unit of South Zone, Chennai, following a complaint from a social activist,” an officer was quoted as saying by ThePrint.

According to the officer, the complainant spotted the post on social media and preserved a screenshot along with the URL before approaching the police.

The Chennai Police later produced Ganeshan before a magistrate, who granted a transit warrant allowing the police to take him to Chennai.

Who is Prawin Ganeshan? Prawin Ganeshan has built a career spanning retail, import-export, logistics, pharmacy, and international trade. His professional journey began in the UK, where he worked as a kiosk supervisor at Manchester United from October 2009 to June 2010, according to his professional profile.

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He later entered business and has been listed as the owner of G.P Traders since May 2011, with the business involved in importing, exporting, distribution, wholesale and online retail of consumer electronics, FMCG and other goods.

In May 2014, Ganeshan founded Kamakart, a Tiruppur-based sexual wellness retail business, and remains its founder and CEO. The company describes itself as a physical and online sexual wellness retailer, with operations that have expanded beyond India.

He subsequently diversified into other businesses. In January 2022, he became the owner of Tantra Pharmacy in Chennai, which deals in wholesale and retail pharmacy products, surgical goods and cosmetics. In June 2022, he joined Wintrack Limited Partnership as a partner. His profile also lists him as a director of Dongguan Shengdao Import & Export Co. Ltd in China, a role he has held since March 2023.

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His work with Wintrack has focused on international trade, sourcing, logistics, warehousing, distribution and wholesale and retail operations. He has also described himself as a China sourcing and cross-border logistics specialist.

Ganeshan first attracted attention in 2025 when Wintrack alleged that Chennai Customs officials had sought bribes and harassed the company in connection with its imports.

However, the Chennai Customs Department had denied the allegations. In a detailed social media post, it had alleged that the company was making false accusations in response to scrutiny.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.