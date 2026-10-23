Who is Prem Agarwal? How 10 hours of daily study, no Instagram, scripted Surat boy bag CA Inter AIR 3

Surat's Prem Agarwal secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examinations, thanks to his consistent preparation, minimal social media distractions, and the right guidance, according to a report by NDTV.

Scoring 490 out of 600 marks—an impressive 81.67 per cent—Agarwal also secured the top rank across Gujarat.

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Who is Prem Agarwal? Prem's ambition to become a chartered accountant took root during Classes 11 and 12, largely driven by his strong interest in mathematics, according to NDTV. Recognising his career goal early, he did not waste any time waiting for milestones to pass before taking the next step.

His teacher, CA Aditya Chhavchharia, told NDTV that Prem and a few other students began preparing for the rigorous CA Intermediate stage immediately after their CA Foundation examinations, without waiting for the results to be declared.

This proactive approach enabled them to cover a significant portion of the syllabus in the initial months and lay a strong foundation for their preparation.

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How did he crack the exam? Discipline and zero distractions Over the last six to seven months, Prem dedicated eight to ten hours daily to his studies, according to NDTV.

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In addition to completing the syllabus, his core strategy revolved around regular revision and taking practice tests to solidify his understanding of different subjects. Prem, NDTV said, firmly believes that repeated revision is the key to improving knowledge and performing better in exams.

In an age where digital distractions often derail students, Prem took a strict approach. He does not have an Instagram account and uses his mobile phone strictly out of necessity.

NDTV said he utilises YouTube purely for educational purposes and WhatsApp solely to discuss subject-related questions with friends and teachers. Prem noted that having a small, supportive group of friends made exam preparation significantly easier, allowing them to tackle difficult topics together.

When doubts crept in about whether his hard work would yield the desired results, he relied on his teachers, who continually encouraged him to keep studying and revising.

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Praise and inspiration Behind Prem's stellar rank was an incredibly supportive family environment. His mother, Nidhi Agarwal, told NDTV that while the family expected him to perform well, securing the third rank in the country was a wonderful surprise.

"We are very happy with his result. He had given his 100 per cent, and that was all we wanted from him. We always told him not to take pressure and to focus on giving his best," she said, noting that they never pressured him to chase a specific rank or score.

She also shared a powerful message for other parents, urging them to avoid putting excessive pressure on children over results. Every child, she emphasised, has the capacity to achieve something great, and parents should help them believe in themselves rather than fueling academic anxiety.

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Stressing that a single examination does not dictate a child's entire future, she advised parents to support their children through setbacks and help them learn from their mistakes.

Prem advised other students that failure should never be a source of discouragement. Instead, students should learn from their missteps, continue working hard, and remain strictly focused on their ambitions.

With AIR 3 under his belt, Prem is now focused on the next and final leg of his journey to becoming a chartered accountant.