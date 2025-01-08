Writer-filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday. The veteran journalist died after suffered a cardiac arrest at his south Mumbai home. News of his demise has prompted a flurry of condolence messages with several prominent personalities including actor Anupam Kher noting that they were ‘heartbroken’ by the update.
“Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him,” Kher wrote.
Nandy was a writer, journalist, poet, filmmaker, animal rights activist, politician — penning at least 40 volumes of poetry in English and producing dozens of films and web series through his company. He served as member of the Rajya Sabha as candidate from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded India's first animal rights NGO — People for Animals — in 1992. Most recently, his web series — 'Four More Shots Please!' — was nominated for an Emmy award.
Here are 7 things to know about Pritish Nandy:
