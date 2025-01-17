Rumours have been swirling around the potential engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Speculation intensified following reports that the two families had begun discussions about marriage, although Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, has publicly dismissed claims of an official engagement. He clarified that while talks are ongoing, no formal engagement has taken place, stating, “Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work, and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened.”