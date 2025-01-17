Rumours have been swirling around the potential engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Speculation intensified following reports that the two families had begun discussions about marriage, although Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, has publicly dismissed claims of an official engagement. He clarified that while talks are ongoing, no formal engagement has taken place, stating, “Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work, and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened.”
4. Rinku Singh shot to fame in 2023 when he clobbered Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in an over to seal the match for KKR.
5. Rinku Singh has been selected for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against visiting England. The T20I series against England starts with the first T20I in Kolkata on January 22, followed by matches in Chennai (Jan 25), Rajkot (Jan 28), Pune (Jan 31) and Mumbai (Feb 2).
