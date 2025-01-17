Rumours have been swirling around the potential engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Speculation intensified following reports that the two families had begun discussions about marriage, although Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, has publicly dismissed claims of an official engagement. He clarified that while talks are ongoing, no formal engagement has taken place, stating, “Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work, and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened."
Who is Priya Saroj?
- Priya Saroj was born in 1998 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Priya Saroj is a Samajwadi Party MP in the Lok Sabha.
- Priya completed her schooling from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi.
- Priya Saroj is also a lawyer. According to the Lok Sabha website, she pursued her LLB from Amity University in Noida.
- At just 26 years old, she became one of the youngest MPs after winning her seat in the Machhlishahr constituency during the 2024 elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Saroj defeated BJP's sitting MP BP Saroj by 35,850 votes.
- Priya Saroj is a member of the parliamentary committee on social justice and empowerment.
- Priya Saroj is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP and current MLA of Uttar Pradesh. Tufani Saroj is the MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Kerakat seat in Jaunpur
Net Worth of Priya Saroj
- According to Election Commission of India published Election affidavit of Priya Saroj, the Samajwadi MP has a net worth of ₹11,25,719
- In this Priya Saroj has ₹75,000 in cash, ₹10,10,000 deposited in Union Bank, and ₹8,719 deposited in Canara Bank.
- Priya Saroj has 5gm Gold worth ₹32,000 to her name, the election affidavit mentions.
- Priya Saroj has no car, home to her name
Who is Rinku Singh?{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. Rinku Singh is an Indian cricketer who represents India in the limited overs format.
2. The left-handed batter has played 30 T20 international matches for India, scoring 507 runs with a strike rate of 165.14.{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
3.Hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, 27-year-old Singh is a prominent batter in the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
4. Rinku Singh shot to fame in 2023 when he clobbered Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in an over to seal the match for KKR.
5. Rinku Singh has been selected for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against visiting England. The T20I series against England starts with the first T20I in Kolkata on January 22, followed by matches in Chennai (Jan 25), Rajkot (Jan 28), Pune (Jan 31) and Mumbai (Feb 2).