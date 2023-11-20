Who is Professor Arnold Dix, the underground expert in charge of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue?
The collapse of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on November 12, which left 41 workers trapped, has brought the spotlight onto Professor Arnold Dix. He is a globally-acclaimed expert in tunnel safety and disaster investigations. With his experience, Professor Dix is at the forefront of the complex rescue mission, showcasing his proficiency in navigating challenging underground situations.