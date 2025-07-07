Who is Rahil Javed Sheikh? MNS leader's son detained after viral clash with influencer Rajshree More in Mumbai

Rahil Javed Sheikh is the son of Raj Thackeray-led party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)'s senior leader Javed Shaikh. Rahil recently became embroiled in a roadside incident in Mumbai, and has been detained by the Mumbai Police.

The MNS worker's son, who was half-naked, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly misbehaved with Marathi influencer and actress Rajshree More after he rammed his car into her vehicle. A viral video of the incident also shows Rahil Shaikh charging at Rajshree, daring her to file a complaint.

"Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens," the MNS leader's son, who was half-naked and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, said in Marathi to the influencer.

Who is Javed Sheikh? In the viral video, Rajshree More also shows the ID card of Javed Sheikh, which she had got from the accused.

Javed Sheikh is the Maharashtra State Deputy President of the MNS party as per his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ID card shown in the viral video.

Javed Sheikh's ID card, as shown in Rajshree More's video

Rahil Javed Sheikh detained; car in custody Following the incident with Javed Sheikh's son, the Marathi influencer lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Ambroli Police Station.

The Mumbai Police detained Rahil Javed Sheikh for medical examination, and his car was also taken into custody for further investigation, officials told ANI on Monday, July 7.

MNS workers slap restaurant owner Rahil Javed Sheikh's incident with the Marathi influencer isn't the first time that MNS workers have come under the scanner.

Last week, a MNS worker allegedly assaulted an elderly North Indian restaurant owner on Mumbai's Mira Road for not speaking in Marathi, reigniting the language debate.

The video of the assault also went viral on social media.