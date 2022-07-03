Who is Rahul Narwekar? First-time MLA to new Maharashtra assembly speaker. 5 points2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 01:42 PM IST
- The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate received a total of 164 votes in support and 107 against him
Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today as the special session began after the formation of new Eknath Shinde government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate received a total of 164 votes in support and 107 against him.