The first-time MLA, in the past, has been associated with Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party before joining the BJP before the 2019 assembly elections. He was elected as the speaker, a year after the post was vacant after the resignation of Nana Patole who stepped down to become Maharashtra Congress president. Additionally, Rahul Narwekar has been elected speaker a day before the Eknath Shinde government faces floor test in the 288-member assembly.