Who is Raj Kushwaha? 21-year-old arrested in Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case

The Meghalaya Police on Monday said four people were arrested in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Police said Raj Singh Kushwaha, 21, was among the accused arrested.

Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, alleged that Raj Singh Kushwaha was with Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Sonam and Raja, the newly-wed couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had reportedly gone missing on May 23 when they had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. On June 2, Raja was found dead in a gorge in Meghalaya, while the search was on for Sonam.

Sonam was found at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road in the intervening night of June 8 and June 9. Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that three people were "arrested" in connection with the case of the missing Indore couple.

"One person was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, two others from Madhya Pradesh, and Sonam, the wife of the deceased, Raja Raghuvanshi, surrendered in Uttar Pradesh," Nongrang was said.

Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, later shared the identities of those arrested.

"The first person arrested is 19-year-old Akash Rajput from Lalitpur. The second accused is Vishal Singh Chauhan, age 22 years, from Indore, and the third is Raj Singh Kushwaha, age 21 years, from Indore. Yesterday, Sonam Raghuvanshi was in Ghazipur. This [Monday] afternoon, we arrested another accused from the Sagar district. One person has been detained in the Nandgarh police station," police said.

"These people committed the crime on 23rd May and left soon after," Vivek Syiem said.

He added, "If we connect the dots, preliminary investigation will reveal how this whole motive and crime was carried out. It was actually Raj Kushwaha with Sonam. When they come here, we will finally be able to confirm..."

Who is Raj Kushwaha? The name of a person named Raj Kushwaha surfaced in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Monday.

Vipul Raghuvanshi, the brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, the victim, alleged that Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. He told news agency ANI, “Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder...”

Sonam's father, who runs a business selling Sunmica sheets used in furniture, said a person named Raj is associated with his establishment. Raj was working at his warehouse until the day before yesterday.