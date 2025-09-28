Who is Rajeev Verma? 1992-batch IAS officer appointed as Delhi's chief secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Sunday, September 28, appointing Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajeev Verma as the chief secretary of Delhi.

The home ministry said in its notification, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Rajeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT:1992) is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining, whichever is later.”

Who is Rajeev Verma? Rajeev Verma is a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer. He has been appointed as the chief secretary of Delhi.

Born in 1966, Rajeev Verma hails from Uttar Pradesh.