Who is Rampal? Controversial preacher walks out of jail after 11 years in violence case; HC cites long incarceration

Controversial preacher Sant Rampal, accused in the 2014 violence case, walked out of jail on Saturday, April 11, after spending 11 years in custody. Rampal was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing age and long incarceration. Outside the jail, Rampal's family members and followers were present to receive him.

Ahead of his release, the police had made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order situation. A video of the controversial preacher's comeback to his ashram has also surfaced on social media, with his supporters claiming victory.

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Who is Sant Rampal and why was he arrested? Rampal, born September 8, 1951, is a self-styled Godman. He has a diploma in civil engineering from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nilokheri, Karnal. In his early years, Rampal also worked as a junior engineer for 18 years in the Government of Haryana's Irrigation department.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, after encountering a Kabir Panthi saint in 1994, he adopted the name “Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj” and began preaching to followers.

Also Read | Who is godman Sant Rampal

He later established the Satlok Ashram in Rohtak district.

Rampal was booked for various offences, including attempt to murder and waging war against the State, besides under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the FIR, Rampal and 900 of his followers had resisted his arrest at the Satlok Ashram in the Barwala area of Hisar in 2014, following a non-bailable warrant.

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According to the prosecution, a large number of his supporters had gathered, some of them armed, and even used women and children allegedly as shields. The situation had resulted in violence breaking out.

As many as six of his followers were killed in a clash with the police when the latter came to arrest him in a murder case. He was arrested after a 10-day siege when the Haryana government, too, cut off supplies to the ashram to force him out.

Bail to Rampal On April 8, the high court granted bail to Rampal of the Satlok Ashram in the 2014 case, while directing him not to promote any kind of "mob mentality" and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst "disciples" or participants to cause breach of peace and disturb law and order.

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Rampal's counsel told the high court that he is 75 years of age and that about 900 accused named in the FIR have already been granted bail. Out of these co-accused, 140 were charged under the same sections as Rampal, it was submitted.

Also Read | When self-styled godman Sant Rampal got busted

It was further submitted that of the 425 prosecution witnesses, only 58 have so far been examined and the trial is not likely to conclude in the near future.

Rampal's lawyer had also pointed out that his client was in jail since December 8, 2014. "Considering the long incarceration of the appellant/accused, which is more than 11 years, and his age being about 75 years and that majority of the witnesses are yet to be examined, on account of which the trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future, it is a fit case to release the appellant/accused on regular bail," the court order said.

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(With agency inputs)