Who Is Rashmi Shukla? Controversial IPS officer reappointed as Maharashtra DGP

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, previously sent on leave following a directive from the Election Commission (EC), has been reinstated as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the election code of conduct. Her reappointment was formalised late Monday by the state home department.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, who served as interim DGP during Shukla’s absence, will revert to his earlier role as DG Legal and Technical. Shukla is expected to take charge on Tuesday.

Shukla's reinstatement has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, particularly Congress, which questioned the timing of her meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that Shukla met Fadnavis at his official residence on November 23, the same day election results were announced, potentially breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as per a report by The Hindu.

“Rashmi Shukla’s meeting with the state home minister during the Model Code of Conduct is a clear violation. The EC must take this seriously and act against her immediately,” said Londhe, as quoted by The Hindu.

Opposition criticism Londhe also drew comparisons to an incident in Telangana where then-DGP Anjani Kumar faced action for meeting a political leader during the election period. He accused the EC of displaying double standards, claiming, “Why does the EC act swiftly in non-BJP states but turn a blind eye to violations in BJP-ruled States? This raises serious concerns about its neutrality.”

Londhe highlighted past allegations against Shukla, including accusations of phone tapping targeting Opposition leaders. “Shukla was removed as DGP following demands from Congress, yet her meeting with the Home Minister during the poll code period is a blatant breach,” he added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed concerns, alleging that during the election period, police vehicles were misused to support ruling party candidates. Congress state president Nana Patole also accused Shukla of bias, emphasizing that her removal by the EC earlier this month was justified.

EC action, government decisions The EC had ordered Shukla’s transfer on November 4 following complaints from political parties, including Congress. At the time, Verma was appointed as DGP to oversee police operations during the elections. After the election concluded on Sunday, the EC announced the cessation of the MCC on Monday, paving the way for Shukla’s return.

Reports suggest Shukla met Fadnavis ahead of her reinstatement and requested reappointment. On Monday, the Home Department submitted a proposal for her reappointment to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The order was approved, and Shukla’s return as DGP is now finalised.