Who Is Rashmi Shukla? Controversial IPS officer reappointed as Maharashtra DGP

  • Rashmi Shukla, a senior IPS officer known for her controversial tenure and alleged proximity to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, has been reinstated as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP).

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Who Is Rashmi Shukla? The controversial IPS officer reappointed as Maharashtra DGP
Who Is Rashmi Shukla? The controversial IPS officer reappointed as Maharashtra DGP

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, previously sent on leave following a directive from the Election Commission (EC), has been reinstated as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the election code of conduct. Her reappointment was formalised late Monday by the state home department.

Also Read | Modi govt approves 3 big Railway projects for Maharashtra, MP and UP

Sanjay Kumar Verma, who served as interim DGP during Shukla’s absence, will revert to his earlier role as DG Legal and Technical. Shukla is expected to take charge on Tuesday.

Shukla's reinstatement has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, particularly Congress, which questioned the timing of her meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that Shukla met Fadnavis at his official residence on November 23, the same day election results were announced, potentially breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as per a report by The Hindu.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis likely to be next Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Pawar deputies

Rashmi Shukla’s meeting with the state home minister during the Model Code of Conduct is a clear violation. The EC must take this seriously and act against her immediately,” said Londhe, as quoted by The Hindu.

Opposition criticism

Londhe also drew comparisons to an incident in Telangana where then-DGP Anjani Kumar faced action for meeting a political leader during the election period. He accused the EC of displaying double standards, claiming, “Why does the EC act swiftly in non-BJP states but turn a blind eye to violations in BJP-ruled States? This raises serious concerns about its neutrality.”

Also Read | Dollar gains after Trump vows tariffs against Mexico and Canada

Londhe highlighted past allegations against Shukla, including accusations of phone tapping targeting Opposition leaders. “Shukla was removed as DGP following demands from Congress, yet her meeting with the Home Minister during the poll code period is a blatant breach,” he added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed concerns, alleging that during the election period, police vehicles were misused to support ruling party candidates. Congress state president Nana Patole also accused Shukla of bias, emphasizing that her removal by the EC earlier this month was justified.

EC action, government decisions

The EC had ordered Shukla’s transfer on November 4 following complaints from political parties, including Congress. At the time, Verma was appointed as DGP to oversee police operations during the elections. After the election concluded on Sunday, the EC announced the cessation of the MCC on Monday, paving the way for Shukla’s return.

Reports suggest Shukla met Fadnavis ahead of her reinstatement and requested reappointment. On Monday, the Home Department submitted a proposal for her reappointment to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The order was approved, and Shukla’s return as DGP is now finalised.

Shukla’s reinstatement signals the end of the controversy surrounding her removal. Still, Opposition parties continue to demand accountability and action from the EC, arguing that her conduct undermines public trust in impartial governance.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWho Is Rashmi Shukla? Controversial IPS officer reappointed as Maharashtra DGP

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.