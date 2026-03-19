Who is Ravi Mittal? 2016 batch IAS officer appointed as Deputy Secretary at PMO

A 2016 batch IAS officer, Ravi Mittal, was appointed as the Deputy Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, March 19. The appointment was made after the approval by the Cabinet's Appointments Committee (ACC).

A letter dated March 19 by the Department of Personnel & Training (Office of the Establishment Officer), read, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Mittal, IAS (CG:2016) presently in the cadre as Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office for a tenure of four years from date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

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Who is Ravi Mittal? Ravi Mittal, who has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary at the PMO, earlier served in the Chhattisgarh government, as per his LinkedIn profile.

According to the Indian Express, Mittal was Jashpur’s former district collector and district magistrate.

Mittal holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Maulana Azad Medical College. Between 2016 and 2018, he pursued a Master's degree in Public Management at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

In 2025, he received The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Award under the Startups, MSMEs, Industries and Innovation category for the project- ‘Jash Pure’: Empowering Artisansan and women's SHGs through sustainable quality & branding initiatives.