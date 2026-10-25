Who is Ravi Tamta? Uttarakhand man develops electric flying car in Almora; check his other inventions

Ravi Tamta is an innovator from Kaflikhan village near Jageswar Dham in Almora, Uttarakhand. He spent 13 years developing an electric flying car called HAPIDA SKYNeX. His aim is to make travel easier across mountains, especially during medical emergencies.

Growing up in the hills, Tamta understood the difficulties caused by winding roads. Reaching a hospital could take hours, even when the distance seemed short. He wondered whether people could travel through the air without depending on roads, The Better India reported.

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This question encouraged him to develop a vehicle needing neither an airport nor a runway. HAPIDA SKYNeX can take off and land vertically, much like a drone.

The prototype completed its first test flight in August from an army helipad in Almora. It remained airborne for nearly one minute, marking an important achievement for Tamta.

Tamta had no engineering degree or access to an advanced laboratory. He learnt through the internet, through repeated experiments, and with support from his parents. Over the years, these efforts helped turn his idea into a working prototype. He developed the vehicle through his venture, Hapida Sky Private Limited, according to The Better India.

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How does the vehicle work? The vehicle uses several electric motors and propellers mounted on arms extending from its body. Together, they lift it, keep it hovering, and help control movement.

It has a lightweight frame, space for one pilot, and a transparent cover. Batteries power its motors, so it produces no direct exhaust emissions during operation.

Tamta hopes the vehicle could eventually shorten journeys across difficult mountain routes. A 40-km road journey that takes around 90 minutes could take 10-15 minutes by air, The Better India reported.

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However, this remains a goal and has not been demonstrated during regular travel. Its actual flying distance will depend on battery capacity, weight and power requirements.

The successful test does not mean the vehicle is ready for passenger services. More testing is needed to check control, battery performance, strength and safety during failures. Mountain weather, strong winds, landing spaces and emergency arrangements will also need attention.

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Ravi Tamta’s innovations Ravi Tamta’s achievements extend beyond his flying car project. His earlier inventions include shoes that charge mobile phones while someone walks. He also developed a smart walking stick for people with visual disabilities.

Other creations include a bamboo-splitting machine and fire-fighting equipment. These inventions reflect his interest in finding practical answers to everyday problems.

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For now, HAPIDA SKYNeX represents an early step towards Tamta’s larger dream. It could eventually help people reach hospitals and remote places faster.

Further work remains essential. His journey shows how local difficulties can inspire ambitious ideas through patient learning and experimentation.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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