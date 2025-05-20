Meet Renu Bhatia, Haryana SWC chairperson who filed FIR against Ashoka University Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad

A row erupted after Ashoka University Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested by Haryana Police over his social media comments on India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ conducted against Pakistan.

Mahmudabad, who heads the Political Science department at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Delhi after two FIRs were registered against him. The charges include endangering the “sovereignty of India and promoting communal disharmony”.

The FIRs were filed at Rai Police Station in Haryana’s Sonipat district — one based on a complaint by Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia, and the other by a village sarpanch.

Renu Bhatia’s role in Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad's arrest According to media reports, Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Women's Commission, played a key role in Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s arrest.

On Monday, Bhatia criticised Mahmudabad for failing to appear before the commission regarding his social media post on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Earlier, the commission stated that Mahmudabad’s remarks were disparaging towards women officers in the Indian Armed Forces

She described his absence on 15 May as “shocking” and “telling”.

“We visited the university to hold talks with the professor. I would have appreciated an apology, but he clearly had no intention of offering one. By not appearing before the commission, he proved that what he said was true. On the 15th, his failure to appear or meet us at the university was truly shocking,” Bhatia told the media.

On Sunday, Bhatia thanked the Haryana Chief Minister and the state police for taking action against the Mahmudabad.

She said he used abusive language against women in uniform, which is unacceptable, and called for strict action.

“The thing on which the Haryana government and police have taken action today is very important. A few days ago, when Operation Sindoor was going on, Ali Khan Mahmoodabad, an associate professor of Sonipat University, used abusive language about respected Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. He used abusive language on his 'X' and Instagram, and now he is giving explanations... You can translate his English into Hindi to see what he meant. Whether you speak abusively in English or in Hindi, the meaning does not change... I thank the CM and Haryana Police for registering an FIR. He was arrested in Greater Kailash in Delhi,” Bhatia told ANI.

Bhatia urged the university to remove Mahmudabad as soon as possible so that the daughters studying humanities and political science under this professor do not go in the wrong direction.

“Further strict action should be taken against such a person so that no one speaks about the daughters of the country... These daughters were in uniform, whom we salute... In our history, women have always been respected. A daughter is considered a goddess... I feel that he does not even have the right to be a professor. The university should remove him as soon as possible so that the daughters studying humanities and political science under this professor do not go in the wrong direction. All universities across the country should not do anything that spoils the future of daughters or children,” Bhatia said.