Meet Renu Bhatia, Haryana SWC chairperson who filed FIR against Ashoka University Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad

“Further strict action should be taken against such a person so that no one speaks about the daughters of the country... These daughters were in uniform, whom we salute... In our history, women have always been respected. A daughter is considered a goddess... I feel that he does not even have the right to be a professor. The university should remove him as soon as possible so that the daughters studying humanities and political science under this professor do not go in the wrong direction. All universities across the country should not do anything that spoils the future of daughters or children,” Bhatia said.