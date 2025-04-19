Who is Ricky Rai? Driver reveals key details in his shoot-out case

Ricky Rai was shot by unidentified assailants near his house in the Ramanagara district at nearly 1:30 am on Saturday. He is currently being treated at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

Who is Ricky Rai? Ricky Rai is the son of former gangster and Jaya Karnataka founder Muttappa Rai, who died in 2020. Several cases have been filed against Ricky, who has rivalries with many gangsters across Karnataka, according to a report by The Hindu, citing people aware of the development. He is based abroad and visited Bengaluru a few days ago, it added.

Ricky is currently undergoing treatment, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told ANI.

He further said, “Information has come in that the incident took place late last night. The concerned police officer has been directed to provide further details.”

Parameshwara added, “At present, Ricky Rai has not suffered any serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.”

The reason behind the attack is not known yet. The incident unfolded after some unidentified individuals allegedly opened three rounds of fire. Ricky was seated in the rear when the bullet struck the driver's seat. The bullet injured both Ricky and his driver, according to a report by PTI.

What did the driver reveal? Ricky’s driver, Basavaraju, shared details about the incident.

“Ricky usually insists on driving himself, he enjoys being behind the wheel. But last night, unexpectedly, he told me to drive,” Basavaraju told The Times of India. Sometime later, he heard gunshots. “Something struck the right door. Ricky had been hit, his nose was bleeding,” he added.

The police also informed that Ricky, who prefers to drive mostly, sustained injuries to his nose and arms. He was initially taken to a private Bidadi hospital and later referred to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

A case has been filed against Muthappa Rai's second wife, Anuradha, entrepreneur Rakesh Malli, former close associate of Muthappa and Niketan trust on the basis of the complaint received by the driver, the report said, citing a senior police officer.