Who is Ritesh Hange? Third accused, after fiancée and boyfriend, arrested for ‘conspiracy’ in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune police reportedly arrested one Ritesh Hange in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. Police secured Hange's custody till September 12, an official said on Saturday.

Hange was arrested on Friday night and produced before the Vadgaon Maval session court, which remanded him to police custody till September 12, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill told ANI.

What's the case? The case pertains to the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Agarwal was killed at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, allegedly by his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her friend and alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

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According to police, Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) allegedly pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad fort in Pune district on June 18, resulting in his death.

Police said Agarwal and Goyal had got engaged in February, but she was allegedly in a relationship with Chaudhary.

The police allege that Goyal and Chaudhary planned to eliminate Agarwal as he was becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

Who is Ritesh Hange? Police claimed that the arrested man, Ritesh Hange, is a friend of Chetan Choudhary, the alleged lover of victim Ketan Agarwal's fiancee Siya Goyal and the prime accused in the murder case.

Hange, 22, is the third person to be arrested in the case after Chaudhary and Goyal. He was reportedly in contact with both Chaudhary and Siya.

Investigators suspect that the alleged murder plan was discussed with Hange. He was being charged with conspiracy and made a co-accused in the case.

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"During the investigation, it came to light that Ritesh was involved in the planning of Ketan Agarwal's murder," Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill was quoted by PTI as saying.

Hange has been arrested for the alleged murder conspiracy, he said.

Police said Chaudhary and Siya had allegedly asked Hange to accompany them to Lohagad for a walk. However, Hange did not visit the fort on June 18, the day Agarwal was allegedly killed.

Investigators are examining Hange's movements and interactions after the murder. Police alleged that Chaudhary met Hange soon after the incident, while Siya also spoke to him.

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Hange had reportedly been in contact with Chaudhary since the last week of May. He had earlier been taken into custody for questioning during the investigation and has now been formally arrested in the case.

Another police officer said Hange was involved in the planning of Agarwal's murder with Chaudhary and Goyal.

"He was aware of the earlier plan of Goyal and Chaudhary to injure Ketan by breaking his hands and legs and subsequently eliminate him. After allegedly executing the murder at Lohagad fort on June 18, Chetan contacted Ritesh and informed him about it," the officer told PTI.