Who is S Keerthana? Youngest minister in Vijay's govt, first woman MLA from Sivakasi, political consultant

S Keerthana is the youngest Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA to take oath as a minister in the Vijay-led Cabinet in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. She is among the nine ministers who were sworn in on Sunday.

On being chosen as a minister, Selvi Keerthana said, " Coming from such a middle-class family, getting such an opportunity as a candidate and being a cabinet minister, is it easy in any of the states? No. He sees the skill, he sees the talent, and we are here to make all the changes. This government will last for 35-50 years. We are going to be the longest government..."

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is S Keerthana? ⌵ S Keerthana is the youngest minister in the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Cabinet in Tamil Nadu. She is also the first woman MLA from the Sivakasi constituency. 2 What is S Keerthana's role in the Tamil Nadu government? ⌵ S Keerthana serves as a minister in the Vijay-led Cabinet and is the youngest MLA to hold this position. She was elected as an MLA from the Sivakasi constituency. 3 What is S Keerthana's educational background? ⌵ S Keerthana holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics and an M.Sc. in Statistics from Pondicherry Central University. 4 What was S Keerthana's previous profession? ⌵ Before entering politics, S Keerthana worked as a political consultant and campaign strategist, associated with firms like IPAC and Showtime Consulting. 5 Why did S Keerthana choose to join the TVK party? ⌵ S Keerthana stated that TVK is a party where everyone has access, regardless of political or financial background, welcoming those with the intention to serve the people.

Here's all you need to know about Keerthana Keerthana was elected as an MLA from the Sivakasi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. She defeated the Congress candidate, Ashokan, by 11,670 votes.

At 29, she became the youngest MLA to become a minister in the TVK government. She is a resident of Virudhunagar.

Advertisement

Keerthana also scripted history by becoming the first woman MLA from the Sivakasi constituency, ending nearly seven decades of male-only representation, the New Indian Express reported.

Her ability to speak five languages fluently, including Tamil, English, Hindi and Telugu, sets her apart from other Tamil Nadu leaders. “Language gave me so many opportunities to work in different states,” she was quoted by NDTV as saying.

She said she chose to speak Hindi so more people across India could understand and connect with Vijay's message.

Explaining why she chose TVK, Keerthana reportedly said, “TVK is a place where everyone has access. Even if I don't have a political or money background, I'm there. If you have an intention to do something for the people, you are welcome.”

Advertisement

According to South First, Keerthana earlier worked as a political consultant and campaign strategist.

She was reportedly associated with firms such as IPAC and Showtime Consulting and worked on election campaigns connected to parties including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Speaking about her experience, Keerthana was quoted by NDTV as saying that her work as a political strategist gave her a deeper understanding of governance, administration and the functioning of bureaucracy.

Keerthana's education: She holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics and an M.Sc. in Statistics from Pondicherry Central University, according to South First.

Keerthana's wealth: Keerthana owns assets worth ₹22.6 lakh, with a total income of around ₹6.4 lakh, as per the election affidavit. She declared no pending criminal cases.

Advertisement