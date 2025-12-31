Who is Sadanand Date? 1990 batch IPS officer and 26/11 hero to succeed Rashmi Shukla as new DGP of Maharashtra

Sadanand Vasant Date, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer best known for his role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was appointed the new Director General of Maharashtra Police (DGP) on Wednesday. A 1990-batch officer, the 59-year-old will succeed Rashmi Shukla, who is set to retire on 3 January.

Date will serve a fixed two-year term as the chief of the Maharashtra Police, which has a strength of over two lakh personnel.

His appointment comes shortly after his premature return from central deputation, where he was heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He assumes charge at a critical time, as Maharashtra is in the middle of local body elections, making law and order a key priority.

Date is widely regarded as one of the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On 26 November 2008, he was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region). He led a police team that cornered Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail on the rooftop of Cama Hospital.

Despite suffering serious injuries from grenade splinters, Date continued to confront the terrorists during the operation.

What honours has he received? For his bravery during the attacks, Date was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. Even today, he carries metal splinters from that night embedded in his body, including one near his eye. He has described these as “medals” from a war zone rather than injuries.

What experience does he bring to the role? Date brings extensive experience across both state and central policing organisations. He has served in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and was the first Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar.

Within the Mumbai Police, he has held key positions as Joint Commissioner of Police for Law and Order and Crime.

At the central level, Date has served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and as Inspector General (Operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Most recently, he headed the National Investigation Agency.