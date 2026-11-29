Karnataka will name Haveri Medical College after Kanakadasa, a 16th-century saint who challenged caste discrimination. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced it on Friday, November 28, at Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations in Kaginele. He said the move would help preserve the saint’s legacy.

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Kanakadasa was born Thimmappa Nayaka around 1508 or 1509 in Baada village. The village is now in Karnataka’s Haveri district. He grew up in a Kuruba family and became a warrior and local chieftain. After surviving serious battle injuries, he gave up warfare and turned to devotion.

He became a disciple of Vyasatirtha, the Dvaita philosopher also known as Vyasaraja. Kanakadasa was a Haridasa saint, poet and composer of Carnatic music.

He was devoted to Lord Krishna and wrote songs in everyday Kannada. Many compositions carry the signature “Kaginele Adikeshava”, honouring his deity at Kaginele.

Kanakadasa used his poetry and songs to question caste divisions and empty rituals. He stressed sincere devotion and equality.

At Udupi, a temple tradition tells how he was denied entry because of his caste. According to tradition, Krishna’s idol turned towards him after an opening appeared in the wall. That opening is known as Kanakana Kindi.

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Kanakadasa composed roughly 200 to 240 devotional pieces, including hymns called keertanas. His devotional pieces included ugabhogas, a form of devotional song.

His major writings include Mohanatarangini, Nalacharitre and Haribhaktisara. He also wrote Nrisimha Stotra and Ramadhanyacharite. In Ramadhanyacharite, he used a comparison between ragi and rice to tell a story.

Karnataka observes his birth anniversary as a state festival and public holiday. The Kanaka Guru Peetha in Kaginele helps preserve his legacy. Baada also holds commemorations in his honour. At Jayanti celebrations, DK Shivakumar urged people to follow the saint’s teachings in their daily lives.

What Karnataka CM said The chief minister said Kanakadasa’s message belonged to people from every section of society. He urged people to respect the saint beyond caste boundaries.

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“While devotion was Kanakadasa’s means, equality was his message,” CM Shivakumar said. He called Kanakadasa Karnataka’s pride and praised his contribution to Kannada literature.

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Shivakumar announced ₹5 crore for a students’ hostel in Kaginele, following the local seer’s request. He said the Cabinet would discuss a separate demand concerning land before taking a decision.

The Kaginele Development Authority has drawn up a ₹35 crore plan for the area. The government is considering a master plan to develop Kaginele into an international tourist destination.

CM Shivakumar also announced government approval for the Gudda Mallapura lift irrigation project in Haveri. The government approved more than ₹115 crore to help fill 137 lakes.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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